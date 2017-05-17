UPDATE: Missing Bartow County teen found safe

UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that 16-year-old Melissa Molina was found safe early Thursday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY: BARROW COUNTY, Ga. -- Investigators have issued a Levi's Call for a teen believed to have been abducted on Monday.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, Melissa Molina, 16, was last seen getting into a white 2004 Nissan Maxima on May 15 around 6 p.m. with a man believed to be Roger Lanford, 33.

Investigators believe the pair is in Lanford's Nissan Maxima, which was last seen on Dee Kennedy Road heading toward Hwy 124. The car, with Georgia tag PBF6016, was traveling at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly.

