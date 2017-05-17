The Leader in Me: West Side Elementary students celebrate Leadership Day

Some Catoosa County elementary students are learning some good habits at an early age.

West Side Elementary has adopted Dr. Stephen Covey's "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People."

The program is called "The Leader in Me," and it encourages students to develop leadership abilities.

They presented the results at an assembly on Wednesday, spotlighting what they've learned, including how to resolve conflict without angry words or actions.

Leadership Day was very special at West Side Elementary, a title one school with a 78% free and reduced lunch rate.

Teachers say they are honored to share their students' successes, in both academics and discipline.