Crews preparing for Ironman 70.3 this weekend

Many people are hoping for a cool down by the weekend, especially those competing in the Ironman 70.3 this Sunday.

The Ironman 70.3 is set to kick off this Sunday in Chattanooga with nearly 3,000 athletes participating in the competition.

Officials say visitors will see several road closures as crews work to set up the race. Crews started setting up on Monday.

"This is what we call the build out time to prepare for Sunday's activities," said Tim Morgan, President of Chattanooga Sports Committee. " Our community has really become kind of a well oiled machine when it comes to hosting Ironman events."

The race will start at Ross's landing with 1.2 mile swim in the Tennessee River, followed by a 56 mile bike ride through downtown Chattanooga and parts of North Georgia.

Officials say the last leg includes a 13.1 mile run on the Riverwalk and North Shore, where spectators will have the best views.

"Nothing is shut down right around like Broad and Aquarium Way is open so you can access all the parking decks and you can access all of the parking lots," said Morgan.

Officials are asking visitors to park downtown and either walk or use the electric shuttle, operating on extended hours.

Race Director Brian Myrick says the framework for the race is already in place.

"We'll go through about 30,000 pounds of ice for this event," said Myrick. "We'll go through about 17 miles of cones which is roughly 5,500 cones. I think we use about 7,000 zip ties."

Myrick says there will also be hundreds of law enforcement officers, medics and volunteers on site to help keep you safe.

"We have more volunteers or as many volunteers as we do athletes or almost," said Myrick. "There's probably 2,500 volunteers but yea, we can't do it without them."

If you're planning on attending the race, you may want to take an umbrella or raincoat as morning showers are in the forecast.