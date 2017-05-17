UPDATE: Rescue crews use chopper to save fallen hiker at Pocket Wilderness

Photo by WRCB reporter Kate Smith.
Photo by WRCB reporter Kate Smith. HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -
UPDATE: The hiker who fell at Pocket Wilderness Wednesday afternoon has been saved.
Rescue crews were able to save the 18-year-old by using a the Tennessee Highway Patrol's helicopter to lift him out of the woods.
The hiker was flown to Montlake Golf Course where he was put into an ambulance and taken to a hospital.
The hiker's official condition is unknown, but our crew on the scene says he injured his lower back.
His name has not been released.
Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.
ORIGINAL STORY: Rescue crews were called to Pocket Wilderness to save a hiker Wednesday afternoon.
Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell confirmed, rescue crews were gathering off Montlake Road to rescue the hiker, shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Our crew on the scene says the 18-year-old fell about 20 feet and landed on rocks near a swimming hole.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol's helicopter is being used to reach the hiker and bring him out of the woods.
Maxwell originally expected the rescue to take several hours, but the use of the chopper should speed up the process.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene, working to learn more.
Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.