UPDATE: Rescue crews use chopper to save fallen hiker at Pocket Wilderness

UPDATE: The hiker who fell at Pocket Wilderness Wednesday afternoon has been saved.

Rescue crews were able to save the 18-year-old by using a the Tennessee Highway Patrol's helicopter to lift him out of the woods.

The hiker was flown to Montlake Golf Course where he was put into an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The hiker's official condition is unknown, but our crew on the scene says he injured his lower back.

Helicopter now leaving. Patient is in ambulance and en route to hospital @WRCB pic.twitter.com/RTvJ5OcB10 — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 17, 2017

His name has not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Rescue crews were called to Pocket Wilderness to save a hiker Wednesday afternoon.

THP has made contact with the patient @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 17, 2017

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell confirmed, rescue crews were gathering off Montlake Road to rescue the hiker, shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Patient is 18 years old @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 17, 2017

Our crew on the scene says the 18-year-old fell about 20 feet and landed on rocks near a swimming hole.

Patient is a "larger" guy. They are using a helicopter to hoist him out of the wilderness @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 17, 2017

The Tennessee Highway Patrol's helicopter is being used to reach the hiker and bring him out of the woods.

He is about 8 miles into the Pocket Wilderness @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 17, 2017

Maxwell originally expected the rescue to take several hours, but the use of the chopper should speed up the process.

I am told he has a lower back injury but is able to move his legs @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 17, 2017

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene, working to learn more.

Ambulance is on scene. I'm told the PIO is on her way to pass along more information. Stay tuned @WRCB pic.twitter.com/361lYOru9C — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 17, 2017

