RECALL: Douglas plush toys due to choking hazard

A choking hazard has prompted the recall of thousands of plush toys sold at specialty toy and gift stores nationwide.

This recall involves about 25,000 Douglas plush toys in three models, "Oliver" the bear, "Chewie" the English bulldog, and "Charlotte" the fox.

Douglas has received two reports of the plastic eyes on the toys detaching or loosening.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately take the toys away from young children and can contact the company to receive a free replacement product or a full refund.

Consumers can contact Douglas at 800-276-4029 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.douglastoys.com and click on Product Recall for more information.