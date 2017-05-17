10,000 boxes of Lucky Charms marshmallows unleashed on fans - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

10,000 boxes of Lucky Charms marshmallows unleashed on fans

By Danielle Wilburn, Producer
If you're a fan of Lucky Charms cereal, you'll want to know about this.

The days of fishing around for all the marshmallows inside a box of Lucky Charms could be over for some lucky fans.

General Mills has decided to give away 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms.

Specially-marked rainbow boxes will be on store shelves soon and inside some of them will be a special code to enter on a website to see if you've won a box full of marshmallow charms - or "marbits" as the company likes to call them.

The sweepstakes will run through December.

