10,000 boxes of Lucky Charms marshmallows unleashed on fans

If you're a fan of Lucky Charms cereal, you'll want to know about this.

The days of fishing around for all the marshmallows inside a box of Lucky Charms could be over for some lucky fans.



General Mills has decided to give away 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms .



Specially-marked rainbow boxes will be on store shelves soon and inside some of them will be a special code to enter on a website to see if you've won a box full of marshmallow charms - or "marbits" as the company likes to call them.



The sweepstakes will run through December.