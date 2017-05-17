UPDATE: EPB warning customers of ransomware attack

UPDATE: EPB is warning its customers of a ransomware attack that's being used to hijack computers and extort money.

John Pless, spokesman for the utility, says the attack begins with on-screen messages that say files, programs or computers are not accessible unless you pay to have them released or the problems fixed. These are followed by messages claiming to be from EPB or another party with instructions on how to pay.

"EPB never uses pop-up messages to communicate with customers, and we never make unsolicited offers to fix problems for a fee," Pless says. "We urge our customers to never respond to these messages by clicking links or buttons."

Customers are asked to call (423) 648-1372 to report suspicious email or pop-up messages and speak with EPB's Technical Support experts who can help resolve ransomware issues.

PREVIOUS STORY: EPB is warning customers to be careful what you click.

Recently, some EPB customers received an email that asks them to confirm a wire transfer. The email included instructions with “DocuSign” and it asks you to click a “Review Document” button.

There also appears to be a link to “epbfi.com” to make it look real.

Officials at EPB say this is a scam and that recipients of this email should NOT click these links.

EPB never sends its customers an email requesting that they confirm/review documents for wire transfer of funds, nor does EPB work with “DocuSign.”

If you receive an email that appears to be from EPB, or a third party with links to EPB, call the company before agreeing to anything.

Call 423-648-1EPB (1372) to verify any suspicious documents that you receive by email or with pop-up messages on your web browser.