Georgia sees its first confirmed fatality from 'grey death'

ATLANTA (AP) - State investigators say Georgia has seen its first confirmed death brought on by a dangerous cocktail of drugs known as "gray death."

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles tells WSB-TV (http://2wsb.tv/2pKhBBE ) that the death of a 24-year-old woman in Brookhaven is the first confirmed from gray death.

Authorities say they tested drugs found at the scene after Lauren Camp died in February, and found that they contained heroin, furanylfentanyl and cocaine - one of the many formulations of gray death.

The state crime lab has confirmed roughly 50 seizures of gray death in Georgia.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

