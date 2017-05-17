More than 2,000 bills and resolutions considered in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

More than 2,000 bills and resolutions considered in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) - While much of the energy and attention of this year's legislative session was focused on Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax proposal, there were more than 2,000 other bills and resolutions considered by lawmakers before they concluded their business last week.

Some made a big splash before being quietly abandoned. For example, a bill seeking to do away with ending a 40-year-old state law granting legitimacy to children conceived through artificial insemination never came up for a hearing after making international headlines when it was introduced by a Republican lawmaker.

Haslam's transportation funding plan was ultimately passed and signed into law after a solid majority of lawmakers were convinced that the proposal made enough tax cuts in other areas to offset the state's first gas tax hike since 1989.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.