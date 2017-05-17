Cherokee County weighs closing school

In North Carolina, Cherokee County schools are considering closing a small school due to declining enrollment and a decrease in state funding.

School officials have presented a study to board members regarding the possible closing of Marble Elementary. Tuesday night, there was a community meeting about the proposal.

According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, the school currently has 104 students with over a dozen from outside of the district.

Across Cherokee County, enrollment is down and the county lost 2 state-funded teaching position in December.