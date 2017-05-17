Record heat possible today

Good Wednesday. We could see a record warm afternoon today with the high reaching a big time 93 degrees. The record of 93 was set in 1962. We will see some clouds this afternoon, but the chance for rain is less than 20%. Expect a little bit of a breeze with winds from the south at 10-15 mph this afternoon.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with the low dropping to 68 Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be a LITTLE cooler with a high of 87 and a slight chance for a stray shower or storm. Friday will be the same. The high will again make it to 87, and skies will be cloudy with one or two storms in the afternoon.

Saturday we will warm back into the low 90s. Clouds will build ahead of a cold front to our west. We will see a few late day scattered showers ahead of the front.

Friday we have the IRONMAN 70.3 going on. The race starts at 6:50am. We may have a few spotty showers and storms to deal with at the start of the race. Our rain chances will increase through the day so that by the time the awards ceremony takes place at 4 there will be a number of showers and storms to deal with.

The rain and storms will continue into Sunday night and last through early Monday morning. Monday afternoon the front will have passed, and we are in for a nice cool down with highs in the low 80s as skies clear out.

David Karnes

WEDNESDAY