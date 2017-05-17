UPDATE: Former CPD officer resigned as FBI, Internal Affairs investigations began

UPDATE: A look at the 34-page personnel file of the officer who abruptly resigned in connection to a TBI interview reveals details about the time Bryan Moody spent on the force.

Moody was hired in February 2008 and was serving as a patrol officer when he resigned on May 9, 2017.



City records, obtained by Channel 3, show Moody submitted a resignation letter to Chief Fred Fletcher, addressing him as “sir”. That same day, records show Fletcher notified Mayor Andy Berke’s office of the resignation, giving no reason as to why.



Personnel records noted Moody “resigned with insufficient notice” and added that “no reason (was) provide(d).”



The Office of the Chief of the Police hand delivered a letter to Moody on August 21, 2012, relieving Moody of duty and placing him on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred that same day.

“You are not to work any law-enforcement related extra job while you are on administrative leave,” the letter stated. “You will return to work on August 28, 2012.”

Moody later returned to work after an investigation showed he following procedures on the day of the shooting.

Records also show Moody transferred 10 personal days to Officer Nathan Paul Rogers in June of 2014, about a year before Rogers lost his battle with cancer.

PREVIOUS STORY: Channel 3 has learned that former Chattanooga police officer Bryan Moody III tendered his resignation letter to CPD Chief Fred Fletcher May 9, 2017.

Moody is the subject of a still-unnamed federal investigation as well as an internal affairs investigation by the Chattanooga Police Department, which Moody served for nearly nine years. He was placed on paid administrative leave on May 5th, four days prior to his sudden resignation.

In documents obtained by Channel 3, Fletcher then forwarded Moody's resignation letter to Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke in a memo dated the same day, reporting the personnel change.

PREVIOUS STORY: A federal investigation has been launched against a former Chattanooga police officer.

Bryan Moody III was a patrol officer and has not been formally charged, but Channel 3 has learned he's hired a defense attorney in response to the investigation.

Moody was with the department for nine years before suddenly resigning on May 9th. He's now the subject of a federal investigation and one being conducted by internal affairs, but it's still not clear why.

The Chattanooga Police Department confirms Moody was placed on paid administrative leave on May 5th. That same day, an internal affairs investigation launched.

A spokesperson for the department could only point to possible criminal activity as the reason. Four days later, Moody resigned.

Channel 3 stopped by the officer's home to discuss the allegations. Moody pulled up in the driveway around that same time, but quickly drove off before we could ask any questions.

Moody's cell phone went straight to voicemail.

We were able to make contact with Moody's attorney, Lee Davis, who issued the following statement on Wednesday:

"I am representing Bryan Moody with a pending federal investigation and we are cooperating with investigators."

The former patrol officer was hired in February of 2008.

Last October, he helped a disabled man in distress.

At the time, Police Chief Fred Fletcher said Moody "fulfills the highest expectations of law enforcement and thoroughly embodies the core values of the Chattanooga Police Department."

Channel 3 met him again during a police line up last January at Hamilton Place Mall.

The FBI will not confirm or deny the nature of the investigation he now faces.

The U.S. Attorney's Office is also not commenting at this time.

It's important to note that Moody has not been charged with a crime.

Police said the open cases he was assigned to prior to his resignation will be transferred to his supervisor to handle.

