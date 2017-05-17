Freeman homers again as Braves drop Blue Jays 9-5 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Freeman homers again as Braves drop Blue Jays 9-5

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
TORONTO (AP) - Dansby Swanson hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, Freddie Freeman also had a two-run shot and the Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Wednesday, sweeping their two-game series.
    
Swanson snapped a 5-all tie with a leadoff drive to center off Danny Barnes (0-1).
    
Freeman hit his NL-leading 14th home run, matching Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for most in the majors. It was Freeman's second homer in two games.
    
Matt Kemp had two hits and four RBIs for the Braves, who have won four of five after losing eight of their previous nine.
    
Kevin Pillar homered and had two hits for Toronto. Pillar's sixth homer, a solo shot off Jamie Garcia, was his ML-leading 51st hit.
    
Jose Ramirez (2-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win.

