UPDATE: Autopsy results reveal teen died from blunt force injuries

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Medical Examiner Office autopsy on a missing teenager found of Legget Road says that Zachery Schafer died from multiple blunt force injuries.

They ruled the death accidental.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies located the body of a missing teen off Leggett Road.

The teen's body was discovered by a deputy near the bottom of a bluff early Wednesday morning.

The body has been confirmed to be a juvenile male that was reported missing Tuesday night in Sale Creek.

HCSO detectives were at the scene overnight investigating the circumstances of the death.

This is where authorities say the hiker's body was found. Teen was reported missing Tuesday night. @WRCB MORE: https://t.co/jhAFrHJrVk pic.twitter.com/8jKRyjRJpg — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) May 17, 2017

Soddy Daisy High School Principal Steve Henry shared the following memo Wednesday:

A tragedy affected our Soddy Daisy High School family.

As you may have heard, a 10th grade student was found early this morning.

Law enforcement tells us he was found near a bluff on the Cumberland Trail.

We have extra support staff available to our student body today, and will keep the extra counselors in place as long as they are needed.

Please keep our school family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you,

Principal Steve Henry

PREVIOUS STORY: A search effort is underway for a missing teenager in Sale Creek.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the male teenager was hiking in the woods near Leggett Road on Tuesday evening and did not come home. The search began around 10:30 p.m.

The teen is described as around 15 years old.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story continues to develop.