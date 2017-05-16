Big Orange Caravan headed to Chattanooga on June 3rd

The Big Orange Caravan is coming to the Scenic City on June 3rd.

Chattanooga is the first stop of the caravan and will feature "The Voice of the Vols" Bob Kesling, Vols football coach, Butch Jones, and new Athletic Director John Currie. Fans will be able to meet them along with VFL greats and there will also be a Q&A session.

The family friendly event will include music, a prize wheel, Smokey the mascot, photo booth with a Neyland Stadium backdrop, cornhole, a social media station, free popcorn, face painting, and other fun activities.

Admission to all Big Orange Caravan events will be $5 per person in advance or $10 at the door. Children 12 and under receive complimentary admission. Proceeds from admission will go to local UTAA chapters and/or their respective scholarship funds.

The Big Orange Caravan will be from 12:30-2:30 at First Tennessee Pavilion. You can register for the caravan here.