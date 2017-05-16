Peyton Manning to host 25th ESPYs on July 12th

'The Sheriff' Peyton Manning will be the host of the 2017 and 25th ESPYS Awards on July 12th, the sports network announced Tuesday.

Peyton Manning will host the 25th #ESPYS — airing Wednesday, July 12th at 8 ET/7 CT on @ABC! pic.twitter.com/HpAyLougLb — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2017

The two-time Super Bowl champion and VFL won the ESPY Icon award at last year's ESPYS which were hosted by wrestler, John Cena. Cena also expressed congratulations to Manning on being this year's host.

2016 host @JohnCena writes a heartfelt letter to Peyton Manning in advance of his 2017 #ESPYS hosting gig! https://t.co/1KnQ9EoYRJ pic.twitter.com/ALPhZkgOtJ — ESPYS (@ESPYS) May 16, 2017

"It's an honor to be asked to host the ESPYS, and it's even more meaningful that it's the 25th year for this incredible event," Peyton Manning said in a press release by ESPN.