Peyton Manning to host 25th ESPYs on July 12th

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

'The Sheriff' Peyton Manning will be the host of the 2017 and 25th ESPYS Awards on July 12th, the sports network announced Tuesday.

The two-time Super Bowl champion and VFL won the ESPY Icon award at last year's  ESPYS which were hosted by wrestler, John Cena. Cena also expressed congratulations to Manning on being this year's host.

 "It's an honor to be asked to host the ESPYS, and it's even more meaningful that it's the 25th year for this incredible event," Peyton Manning said in a press release by ESPN.

