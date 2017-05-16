Dalton police searching for missing teen - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton police searching for missing teen

Posted: Updated:

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in finding a missing child.

Sixteen-year-old Michelle Long was last seen on Dec. 11, 2016 in Dalton, GA.

There is reason to believe that Michelle may travel to the areas of Chattanooga, TN or Cedartown, GA.
 
Michelle is described as: 

  • Biracial (Hispanic and White)
  • 5 feet 3 inches tall 
  • Approximately 180 pounds

When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. She has her ears pierced, multiple tattoos and she may wear glasses.
 
Anyone with information about Ivan is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.