Dalton police searching for missing teen

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in finding a missing child.

Sixteen-year-old Michelle Long was last seen on Dec. 11, 2016 in Dalton, GA.

There is reason to believe that Michelle may travel to the areas of Chattanooga, TN or Cedartown, GA.



Michelle is described as:

Biracial (Hispanic and White)

5 feet 3 inches tall

Approximately 180 pounds

When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. She has her ears pierced, multiple tattoos and she may wear glasses.



Anyone with information about Ivan is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085.