Chick-Fil-A adds new BBQ sandwich, Watermelon Mint Lemonade to summer menu

Chick-Fil-A has added two new items to their menu, one of which is a marked change to their traditional fare.

The chain's new "Smokehouse BBQ Bacon" sandwich features grilled chicken with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce, and several ingredients that are brand new to Chick-fil-A including brown-sugar-and-pepper-glazed bacon, a new "Smokehouse BBQ" sauce, and a sweet, Hawaiian-style bun.

“We know our customers love the flavors of our grilled menu, and we are excited to offer two items this season that will give them something new to try,” said David Farmer, Chick-fil-A vice president of menu strategy and development. Barbecue has wide appeal among Americans, with more than 95 percent of U.S. consumers saying that they like it and nearly one-third saying they eat barbecue or barbecue-sauced items in any given week.

“The new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is delicious and unlike anything we have on the menu. It was incredibly popular in test markets. I hope our customers are as excited as I am to get this kind of high-quality sandwich at the drive-thru,” Farmer said.

Along with the sandwich, Chick-fil-A will also debut a new, Watermelon Mint Lemonade. A small starts at $1.85 and has 200 calories when made with regular Lemonade.

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich has 500 calories and starts at $5.59.

As seasonal menu items, both the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Watermelon Mint Lemonade will be available nationwide beginning May 15 through August 19, 2017.