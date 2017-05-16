Ironman 70.3 comes to Chattanooga; the road closures you need to know

The Ironman 70.3 hits the Scenic City this weekend, and there are a lot of road closures you need to plan around.

Starting Wednesday at 9:00am Riverfront Parkway between Aquarium Way and Molly Street; Chestnut Street between Riverfront Parkway and Aquarium way; and the southbound Veterans Bridge ramp to Riverside Drive will be closed until Monday, May 22.

Market Street between West 20th and West 40th street; West 40th street between Alton Park Blvd and Tennessee Avenue, and the I-24 on ramp and South bound off ramp at Market Street the right eastbound lane of Frazier Avenue between Forest Avenue and the Veterans Bridge, the right northbound lane of

Barton Avenue between Frazier avenue and Baker Street, the right northbound bike lane of the Veterans Bridge between East 3rd Street and Barton Avenue, the right westbound lane of Amnicola Highway between Old Curtain Pole Road and Lindsay Street, Riverside Drive between Lindsay Street and Molly Lane, the Battery Place off ramp from Riverside Drive, Aquarium Way between Riverside Drive and Walnut Street will be closed and all streets crossing this route will be controlled by CPD officers to give right-of-way to the runners from 9:30am to 4:30pm on Sunday, May 21