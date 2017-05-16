Nissin Brake looking for 60 new employees

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) will host a second recruitment for Nissin Brake to hire 60 full-time manufacturing employees to work in Rock Spring.

The second recruitment will be held on Tuesday, May 16, from 9:00am to 2:00pm at the Fort Oglethorpe City Hall located at 500 City Hall Drive .

Nissin is recruiting casting technicians, industrial equipment maintenance and machine operators.

Due to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) regulations, all applicants must be at least 18 years old. A high school diploma, or a General Education Diploma (GED), is required.

The industrial equipment maintenance applicants are required to have at least three years of related experience.

Salaries will range from $11 to $24 an hour, depending on the position and experience.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for employment.