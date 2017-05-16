Warm, sunny weather continues

Good Tuesday. Our average high for this time of year is 80. We will have no trouble shooting past that today as we soar to 91 for our afternoon high. Skies will be sunny and there will be a bit of humidity in the air, but it should not be too oppressive.

Wednesday I expect the same. The high will reach 90 in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday and Friday will see clouds increasing and a weak front slowly pressing through. That will keep us a few degrees cooler. Highs will be in the mid 80s both days, and there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm both days as well.

The weekend will be split into warm and dry weather on Saturday and rain on Sunday. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with the high reaching 90. Sunday we will have showers and thunderstorms developing through the morning and lasting on and off all day,

The rain and storms will last into the first half of Monday. Late Monday it will clear out. Monday will be much cooler with the high struggling to reach 80.

David Karnes

