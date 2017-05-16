TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi on I-24 WB in Marion Co. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi on I-24 WB in Marion Co.

Posted: Updated:
MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Drivers headed in the direction of Nashville may see some delays in Marion County this morning.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a semi has crashed and overturned at mile marker 153 near Kimball. The right shoulder is impacted in the west bound lanes. This is expected to clear by 8 a.m. Eastern time.

Currently there are no reports of any injuries.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with Channel 3 on air and online as this story continues to develop. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.