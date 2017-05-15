Colon bounces back as Braves blast Blue Jays, 10-6 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Colon bounces back as Braves blast Blue Jays, 10-6

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
TORONTO (AP) - Freddie Freeman hit his 13th homer, Nick Markakis had three RBIs and the Atlanta Braves snapped Toronto's five-game win streak with a 10-6 victory over the Blue Jays on Monday night.
    
Matt Kemp had four hits and scored three times for the Braves, who have won three of four.
    
Freeman matched Washington's Ryan Zimmerman and Milwaukee's Eric Thames atop the NL home run leaderboard with a three-run shot off Leonel Campos. Freeman's long drive to center was the big blow in Atlanta's four-run sixth.

