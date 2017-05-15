Search for Hamilton Co. superintendent continues; 3 more candidates interviewed

The search continues for the Hamilton County Superintendent. On Monday, the school board held Skype interviews with three more candidates for the permanent position.

Finding a quality superintendent for the Hamilton County Department of Education is a serious concern for board members. One by one they asked questions to the candidates. The questions ranged from budget issues and differed maintenance to community engagement.

School board members met again, to resume the interview process with three more candidates.

Up first, was Arthur Johnson, he is considered the nontraditional candidate, with a business background. He said Hamilton County Schools need stability and a safe environment for students.

Johnson also told board members he doesn't need a contract to lead the schools.

“I'm not looking for a position; I am not looking for a job. So bottom line is I don't need a contract. If y'all hire me for your superintendent, I will do a fantastic job of being superintendent. But if you decide you don't want me as your superintendent I will leave,” said Johnson.

The chief of staff for Knox County Schools was next. If he gets the job, Clifford Davis plans to visit each school in the district within his first few weeks. He wants to come up with a teacher and principal advisory board.

“Make a list of things they need to do their job. I think that is key. Also interface with the community on their thoughts and on what should draw our budget,” said Davis.

Finally, the board interviewed the current chief academic officer for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, Bryan Johnson. He said he wouldn't come in making big shifts, but wants to quickly develop a plan to improve student outcomes.

“I am a believer in what the problems are. So, what problems are in the elementary, middle or high? What is causing those problems? Is it a leadership issue? Is it a teacher not teaching issue? How do we engage those parents, and make sure we support our students,” said Johnson.

The school board will interview the remaining three candidates next Monday. They will then decide which five candidates to invite to Chattanooga in June for an in-person interview.

The interviews with each of the final five candidates will be 90 minutes long on the 5th, 6th, and 7th of June. If ready, the board will vote for a new superintendent on the 15.