Dunlap police warning community of fake money

Fake $20 is placed above a real $20 for comparison. Photo courtesy of Dunlap PD.

The Dunlap Police Department is warning its community about fake money being used at local stores.

The police department says its received four reports of counterfeit bills being used.

Most of the bills are 20s, but a fake 10-dollar bill was used in one case.

Police say the counterfeit currency is obvious, due to the print being blurred and texture of the bill.

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call the Dunlap Police Department at 423-949-3319.

