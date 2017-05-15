AL man tries to dump drugs out car window; gets caught anyway

A Sunday traffic stop in Crossville, Al ended with a meth bust.

A DeKalb County K-9 deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on County Road 3.

The vehicle failed to pull over and traveled for about a half a mile as the deputy watched the driver, Jeffery Lynn Corbin, throwing several items out the window as he pulled into a driveway.

Once the items were recovered and Corbin had pulled over, police found two plastic bags with methamphetamine inside, totaling 33 grams.

A further search of the vehicle result in a scale and a large amount of money was found. Additionally, deputies found a large amount of money on Corbin, all totaling over $4,500.00.

Corbin was arrested and charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, criminal littering and drug paraphernalia.