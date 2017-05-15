AL man tries to dump drugs out car window; gets caught anyway - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

AL man tries to dump drugs out car window; gets caught anyway

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo
DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -

A Sunday traffic stop in Crossville, Al ended with a meth bust.

A DeKalb County K-9 deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on County Road 3. 

The vehicle failed to pull over and traveled for about a half a mile as the deputy watched the driver, Jeffery Lynn Corbin, throwing several items out the window as he pulled into a driveway. 

Once the items were recovered and Corbin had pulled over, police found two plastic bags with methamphetamine inside, totaling 33 grams. 

A further search of the vehicle result in a scale and a large amount of money was found. Additionally, deputies found a large amount of money on Corbin, all totaling over $4,500.00.

Corbin was arrested and charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, criminal littering and drug paraphernalia.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.