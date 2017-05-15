NBC announces 2017 fall lineup; This Is Us moving to Thursday

It's a big week for the TV networks, an event in New York City called "The Upfront".

It's where the networks trot out their new fall programming plans to major national advertisers to convince them to buy their commercials in advance,

or, "upfront".

"This Is Us" will have a new home come this fall on Thursday nights.

Moving the breakout hit's part of an effort to restore the luster of "Must See Tv" that includes bringing back one of the hits from those glory days, "Will and Grace". new episodes will lead off the night.

"The chemistry's there, the affection's there. It just feels like a magical show," Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment.

Thursday will also see the return of "Great News" with Tina Fey joining in a recurring role also the launch of a new "Law and Order" franchise, "True Crime". The limited series will focus on the 1980's Menendez murders and star Edie Falco as Defense Attorney, Leslie Abramson.

Mondays will see the arrival of the military drama "The Brave". Anne Heche stars as the leader of a special ops team. Changes include "Superstore" moving, along with "The Good Place", to Tuesdays, after "The Voice".

"The Blacklist" will shift to the leadoff spot on Wednesday nights with "Blindspot" starting off Fridays...followed by "Taken".

"Timeless" is also getting a second chance days after cancelling it, the network had a change of heart.

"It just felt hard to say it's really over. So, I'm really glad it's not," Jennifer Salke, President, NBC entertainment.

The time travel drama will return in 2018.

The network's also got new coaches joining "The Voice", Jennifer Hudson in the fall and Kelly Clarkson in the spring.

and "This Is Ss" will also get a special episode airing right after NBC's coverage of "the super bowl" in February.

NBC FALL 2017-18 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — THE BRAVE

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-9:30 P.M. — Superstore

9:30-10 P.M. — The Good Place

10-11 P.M. — Chicago Fire

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Blacklist

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — WILL & GRACE

8:30-9 P.M. — Great News

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us

10-11 P.M. — LAW & ORDER TRUE CRIME: THE MENENDEZ MURDERS

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. — Blindspot

9-10 P.M. — Taken

10-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. —Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 P.M. — Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football