Titans sign 5 players, including 4 try-outs from minicamp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have signed five players, including four who took part in their rookie minicamp on a try-out basis.

The Titans announced the moves Monday.

They signed defensive lineman Jimmy Staten, originally a fifth-round pick by Seattle in 2014 out of Middle Tennessee. The other try-outs added include defensive lineman Cameron Robbins of Northwestern, linebacker Johnny Ragin of Oregon and cornerback Trevon Hartfield of Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Tennessee also signed kicker Jordan Gay who spent three seasons with Buffalo last season and played 30 games with the Bills in 2014 and 2015 as a kickoff specialist.

The Titans waived defensive lineman Roderick Henderson and linebacker Reshard Cliett.

