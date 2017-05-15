Christian evangelist Franklin Graham to speak at Coolidge Park - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham to speak at Coolidge Park

By Victoria Brown, Morning Producer
American Christian evangelist Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, will hold a free event in downtown Chattanooga Monday night. 

The event is a part of Graham's "Decision America Tennessee" tour, and will be held at Coolidge Park at 7:30 p.m.

Christian pop band "The Afters" will provide music and help lead the worship service.

The tour is designed to encourage prayer and to help ease racial and political tensions across the U.S. 

Graham will also make stops in Clarksville, Jackson, and Memphis later this week.

