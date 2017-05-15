3 IN YOUR TOWN: Fireman's Fountain

The Fireman’s Fountain in downtown Chattanooga is a revered memorial for the firemen, Henry Iler and W.M. Peak who lost their lives in the line of duty in June of 1887. City officials wasted no time erecting the fountain as a memorial.

Of course that’s something most of us can agree on. But what wasn’t agreed upon was how to protect the fountain from anyone or anything that might damage the memorial. So at some point, officials recommended adding alligators to the corner of Lookout and Georgia.

Periodically however the alligators would escape the pen and roam the streets of downtown Chattanooga much to the dismay of it residents. Needless to say having alligators protecting the fountain, while interesting as a concept, it did not last too long and the alligators were removed.