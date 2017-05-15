1st rush hour in Atlanta since I-85 overpass repaired

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia transportation officials reported no major delays during the first rush hour since a major interstate overpass reopened for traffic after collapsing in a massive fire.

Authorities said all lanes of Interstate 85 near the heart of Atlanta were reopened over the weekend and available for Monday morning's commute.

The roadway had been shut down since March 30, when a blaze beneath the bridge burned so hot it caused the overpass of steel and concrete to collapse.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/2pO2QsY ) that attorneys for a homeless man accused of setting the fire filed court papers Friday asking that arson charges be dismissed.

Basil Eleby's lawyers and advocates have said the state is responsible because the Georgia Department of Transportation had stored plastic construction equipment under the interstate.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

