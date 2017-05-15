Dalton Police honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker is calling a car being driven into a crowd of anti-racist protesters in Virginia an "act of terror," but the Tennessee Republican is declining to weigh in on President Donald Trump's...More
U.S. Sen. Bob Corker is calling a car being driven into a crowd of anti-racist protesters in Virginia an "act of terror," but the Tennessee Republican is declining to weigh in on President Donald Trump's comments...More
The GBI found that the teacher was sexually involved with the 15-year-old student.More
The GBI found that the teacher was sexually involved with the 15-year-old student.More