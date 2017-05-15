Dalton Police honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton Police honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

Today is National Peace Officers Memorial Day and marks the kickoff to National Police Week.

The Dalton Police Department will honor all Georgia law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty with a ceremony outside the police services center.

It starts at 3:00pm at the Chief William Hannah Police Memorial near the intersection of Jones Street and Waugh Street.

