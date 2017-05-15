Heat ramping up this week

Good Monday. Our work week will be a warm one. We should be enjoying highs in the upper 70s this time of year. Temps, however, will be about 10 degrees above average all week long. We will start with lots of sunshine today and tomorrow. Today's high will reach 89. We will make it to 91 tomorrow.

Wednesday a few clouds will drift through during the afternoon as we climb once again to a toasty 91.

Thursday and Friday will sport more cloud cover and a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm each day. Highs will reach 89 both days.

Saturday will see temps climbing to 90 with increasing clouds and a chance for a few showers or storms late in the day.

Sunday a front will bring scattered showers and storms for the first part of the day. It will clear out late and be a few degrees cooler with a high in the mid 80s (still about 5 degrees above average).

David Karnes

