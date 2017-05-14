UPDATE: First town hall meetings for Canyon Ridge Resort tonight

UPDATE: Two town hall meetings are planned for the Canyon Ridge Hotel Resort Development planned in Walker County.

The meetings will take place on Monday June 5th at 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesday June 7th at 6:00 p.m. at the Walker County Civic Center.

The town hall is for Walker County residents and others interested in learning more about the development.

The program for both evenings will be the same and includes a presentation on the $106 million tourism development. Representatives from Scenic Land Company will be joined by Walker County Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield and Walker County Development Authority Chair Robert Wardlaw to answer questions about this economic growth opportunity for one of the county's most scenic locations.

Canyon Ridge Resort plans to employ a minimum of 180 full-time workers with benefits when it opens in late 2019. The development is estimated to generate over $1 million in new tax revenue for Walker County.

PREVIOUS STORY: Canyon Ridge Resort, a nationally recognized hotel and resort is planned for Lookout Mountain.

Walker County announced the $106 million dollar project, includes 178 room upscale hotel, conference center, spa and infinity pool.

The Canyon Ridge Golf Course is already on site. The golf course will be renovated to go along with the development.

The resort is targeting for fall of 2019 as an opening date. ?