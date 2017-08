A man suffered a non-life threatening gun shot wound to the hand while walking to his car with friends.

Chattanooga Police say the shooting took place around 11:40 p.m. Saturday near the 600 block of Dodds Avenue.

Police say the responded to a shots fired call at the location and a short time later were called to a local hospital for a person who showed up with a gunshot wound.

The victim, Trevor Baldwin, 23, told police as they were walking to their car, a car passed by them, and shots were fired in their direction.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.