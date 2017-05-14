Snake bites began early in 2017; copperheads posing threat

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say they're seeing a large number of snake bites in Georgia.

Officials at the Georgia Poison Control Center tell WSB-TV (http://2wsb.tv/2qXOZok) that they've seen 55 snake bites so far this year.

Dr. Gaylord Lopez of the poison control center says they saw their first snakebite call of 2017 during the first week in January, which is very early compared to most years.

Authorities at the center say that more than a third of their snake bite calls are copperhead bites. Lopez says they are the least venomous of the four dangerous snakes in Georgia.

Lopez says the best antidote for a snake bite is a set of car keys, in order to get to the nearest emergency room for treatment.

