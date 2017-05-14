UPDATE: Brainerd Road death investigation ruled a homicide

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are investigating the death of Marcus Bradfield as a homicide. The 20-year-old father was found dead in the 3800 block of Brainerd Road, Saturday.

Police say the call came in just before midnight, near Church's Chicken restaurant. Witnesses told police they saw Bradfield walking home with one other unidentified person. Bradfield collapsed and died , after several witnesses heard gunshots. A medical examiner later determined he had been shot.

Bradfield is described as being a loving father who had recently moved to Chattanooga from Chicago to get his life together.

"It's so sad, so pitiful," said neighbor Joan Ashton. " Something has got to be done, I don't know what but it's such a shame."

Neighbor, Joan Ashton has lived on nearby Province Street for more than 30 years, without a scare. She says she heard the loud bang outside of her window Saturday night and thought it was firecrackers.

"Like loud pow pow pow and then silence and another loud pow and we all thought it was firecrackers," said Ashton. "Then the police are here investigating and they said the shooting had to come from where our driveway is and I just cannot believe that."

"I was sitting at home and I heard at least a dozen gunshots go off that sounded extremely close," said one other neighbor who did not want to be identified. " If anybody knows anything for the peace of mind of every neighbor and family on this street please please please come forward."

Police found Marcus Bradfield unresponsive near Brainerd Road around midnight. He was with another unidentified person who was unharmed. Police say a medical examiner later determined he had been shot. Investigators are now trying to determine if Bradfield was the intended target or not.

"We have a baby so for us that's way too close for comfort and extremely scary," said one neighbor.

Friends say Bradfield was a family man who loved to bowl. They say he stayed out of trouble and was walking home from work when he was killed.

"That's what's scary and why would they shoot an innocent man who has a family it's just heartbreaking," said Ashton.

No arrests have been made. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. Police say their investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say a homicide investigation is underway, following the discovery of a body on Brainerd Road over the weekend.

The discovery was made on Saturday night at around 11:40 in the 3800 block.

Police say they were called to a report of shots fired and arrived at the scene to find the body of 20-year-old Marcus Bradfield, along with another person who was not injured.

Bradfield had no obvious gunshot wounds.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner ruled Bradfield's death a homicide, but did not provide details of how he died.

No information about the second person who was found at the scene has been released.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are investigating an undermined death that occurred on Brainerd Road late Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Brainerd Road on a possible person shot call around 11:40 p.m.

Officials say upon arrival they located two people. One was already deceased and the other was uninjured.

Twenty-year-old Marcus Bradfield was found unresponsive, but officials say Bradfield did not suffer any obvious gunshot wounds.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause of death, pending autopsy.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting on Brainerd Road.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers are on scene figuring out the circumstances behind the shooting.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.