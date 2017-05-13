UPDATE: Endangered East Ridge teen found in Hixson

UPDATE: Endangered teen, Matthew Hancock has been found, according to East Ridge Police Department.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms the boy has been found. TBI says that a Chattanooga resident recognized Matthew from the Endangered Child Alert and called 911 to report the address where he was found. Hancock was found at a friend's house on Sunday afternoon.

East Ridge Police Department says they thank East Ridge Fire Rescue, Hamilton County STARS, FBI, TBI, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the Chattanooga Police Department for the assistance in locating the teen.

PREVIOUS STORY: An endangered child alert has been issued by the TBI for the missing East Ridge teen.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT. Looking for 13 y/o male white missing fr East Ridge, TN. Was riding blue mountain bike. 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/dilmRQrNAy — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 14, 2017

If you have any information, call 1-800-TBI-Find.

East Ridge police need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Officers said Matthew Jordan Hancock was last seen at his home near Altamaha Street and Ringgold Road. He was wearing grey-colored shorts, a dark-colored t-shirt, and was riding a blue-colored mountain-styled bike.

The teen is described as approximately 5’ tall and 90 pounds, currently has short brown hair, brown eyes, and wears dark rimmed glasses.

If you have any information, call the East Ridge Police Department at 423-867-3718 or dispatchers at 423-622-1725.