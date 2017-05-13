Smith and Olinger Win the Moses Water Sports May 2017 Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Nick Smith and David Olinger caught a 5 bass limit weighing 31.64 pounds edging out the field of 164 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Moses Water Sports, May Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday, May 13th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Haden Lamb and Trevor Porter had big bass of this event weighing 9.65 pounds and Chuck and Brad James had 2nd big bass weighing in at 8.88 pounds.

Shane Frazier said “Special thanks to Moses Water Sports for sponsorship of this event”.

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga.

The top 10 money winners are as follows:

Nick Smith and David Olinger, 31.64 lbs., $2000.00 Chuck James and Brad James, 30.25 lbs., $800.00 Tracy Harden and John Tallon, 30.17lbs., $700.00 Haden Lamb and Trevor Porter, 28.40 lbs., $650.00 Nick Pratt and Chris Coffey 24.53 lbs., $550.00 Baron Adams and Trevor Prince, 22.97 lbs., $450.00 Chria Peters and Calabe Cushman, 22.17 lbs., $350.00 Victor Rowe and Tim Harrison, 21.70 lbs., $300 Wes Harden and Scott Gillie,21.63 lbs., $250.00 Mark Varaday and Mark Keith, 21.38 lbs., $250.00

The next C.B.A. day tournament will be sponsored by Hunter Oil Company and will be held June 3rd, 2017 out of Chester Frost Park.

For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com