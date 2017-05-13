Smith and Olinger Win the Moses Water Sports May 2017 Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament

FLW Tour rookie Justin Atkins of Florence, Alabama, brought a five-bass limit to the scale Sunday weighing 22 pounds, 1 ounce – the second-heaviest limit ever weighed in the 22-year history of the Forrest Wood Cup – to earn the win at the 2017 Forrest Wood Cup on Lake Murray...More
The team of Stoney Johnson and David Craft caught a 5 bass limit weighing 22.00 pounds to take the win over a field of 126 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in The Island Cove Outdoor Center 2017 August C.B.A. Bass Tournament...More
The Bryan College duo of Jacob Foutz and Jake Lee led the 2017 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops on Lake Bemidji wire-to-wire to take the title with a three-day total of 49 pounds, 15 ounces...More
