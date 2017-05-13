January trial date for man accused in '77 Florida murder

OCALA, Fla. (AP) - A Tennessee man accused of a Florida murder and an assassination attempt four decades ago is set to go to trial early next year.



A judge has set a January 2018 trial date for 67-year-old William "Clay" Claybourne Taylor of Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Ocala Star-Banner reports (http://bit.ly/2r4vISt ) that Taylor is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery from the 1977 incident.



Authorities say Taylor tried to kill then-Williston, Florida Mayor Eugene T. Bailey. Bailey was wounded but survived. Killed in the attack was 64-year-old Walter H. Scott, who was driving the car in which both men were riding.



William Taylor's brother, lawyer Raymond Taylor, was convicted of plotting the crime. Prosecutors say he sought to kill Bailey so he could represent the family's estate and collect legal fees.