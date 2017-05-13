25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Day donates to those in need

For the 25th year in a row, the National Association of Letter Carriers hosted its “Stamp Out Hunger."

It's a community-wide food drive benefiting the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

Last year, the food bank collected more than 164,000 pounds of non-perishable food, which equals nearly 137,000 meals. 71 million pounds of food were collected throughout the country.

In the Chattanooga region, 1 in 6 adults and 1 in 4 children are unsure where their next meal will come from.

NALC Coordinator, Jim Feldmeier, tells Channel 3 every pound counts, especially during the summer months.

"Kids that normally get lunches at school maybe won't get lunches at all, so this kind of helps supplement that," said Feldmeier. "The food bank gets a lot of donations during Christmas time and Thanksgiving and that food is pretty well depleted so this is a great time where this food drive helps."

People throughout Tennessee Valley and nationwide are encouraged to leave non-perishable food next to their mailbox prior to their regular scheduled mail delivery. Postal workers collect those food donations throughout the day as they deliver mail.

It's an experience Letter Carrier, Martin Miller, said he's grown to love.

"Obviously it's fulfilling. I mean we like to do it but that's every day we do that you know we help our customers and what not," said Miller.

He explained it's the community's generosity that makes the food drive special.

"Next week we'll be getting food because people aren't home,they forget so like a week or two after we're still collecting food," said Miller. "We're just the picker uppers. It's the community that's doing it, and they help each other out here in the community."

All of the food donations throughout the Tennessee Valley are delivered to the area Food Bank to help address the need in the community. The Food Bank is also accepting “Stamp Out Hunger” monetary donations to coincide with donated nonperishable items. To make an online donation, click here.