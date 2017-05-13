Flooding raises concerns in McMinn County

Water took over Shoemaker Street in Athens as rain poured Friday.

Many people couldn't even drive down it. Homeowners said they found it frustrating.



Doug Luttrell described some of the flooding as a "tidal wave." He said his home has flooded four times in the past five years. He built an area for erosion and flood control, but Friday's water was too powerful.

"It's really amazing how powerful the water is," Luttrel said. "Water is going to move it you can't stop it"



Other homes across the street saw flooding, too. Ella Cranfield and her husband came home to water everywhere.



"When you have to change your plans and come home to vacuum water out of your floor, it's not fun," Cranfield said.

She's worried what the continuous flooding will do to their health. Cranfield recently had hip surgery and he has stage four cancer, two hardships that don't compare to a flooded room from time to time.

"If it wasn't for God, he's one our side," Cranfield said. "No matter what, he's on our side and he is in control."

Looking ahead, Cranfield said she hopes her prayers will be answered for everyone living on Shoemaker Street.

"Enough is enough," Cranfield said. Something needs to be done."\

Athens mayor Chuck Burris told 10News he planned to go out Saturday with the city manager to the affected areas. He said they'll see if there's a way to fix the flooding problem.



© 2017 WBIR.COM