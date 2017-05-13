Agent: Teacher said he had sex with student on most nights

By SHEILA BURKE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered a Tennessee schoolteacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student held until trial, saying he is a flight risk and a danger to the community.

That decision came after an FBI agent testified that the teacher told authorities he had sex with the girl most nights during the 38 days he was on the run with her.

The agent said health science teacher Tad Cummins said the sexual relationship began after they disappeared March 13.

The testimony came during a detention hearing in a federal courtroom in Nashville. The 50-year-old married teacher is facing a federal charge of crossing state lines to have sex with a minor. He also faces a state charge of aggravated kidnapping.

Cummins was arrested and the girl was found safe in a remote area of Northern California last month.

