Thomas Rhett shares photo of adopted daughter - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Thomas Rhett shares photo of adopted daughter

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Just in time for Mother's Day, country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins posted pictures of their adopted daughter Willa Gray Akins on social media on Friday.

The couple, whose last name is Akins, announced earlier this year they were adopting a child from Africa and that Lauren was also pregnant. Lauren Akins posted on Instagram that they met her in Uganda over a year ago and she arrived home on Thursday. This is the first child for the couple, who have volunteered on mission trips with the nonprofit 147 Million Orphans.

Married in 2012, the couple appears in the music video for his No. 1 country hit, "Die A Happy Man," which earned him a Grammy nomination this year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.