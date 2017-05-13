Undercover agents find registered church to be sex club - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Undercover agents find registered church to be sex club

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo: WTVF-TV Photo: WTVF-TV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club.

WTVF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qcR8f2 ) that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct" and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school.

The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when it relocated to a run-down office park in the community of Madison, calling itself a church because the new location is near the back of the private Goodpasture Christian School.

Two codes inspectors paid $40 to enter the facility in March and filed affidavits detailing sex acts they witnessed within.

The city is seeking to close the club.

Information from: WTVF-TV, http://www.newschannel5.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.