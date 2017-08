UPDATE: A second outage in East Cleveland left roughly 500 residents without power Saturday afternoon.

This time the outage lasted for between 6:30 and 8:30.

The cause of this loss of power is under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: A substation in east Cleveland lost power Saturday morning, affecting thousands of customers.

Officials say the substation went down around 5:30 a.m., and power was restored by 6:30 a.m.

There were about 13,800 people who were temporarily without power.

The cause of the substation fail is not known at this time.

