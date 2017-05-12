UTC's Corey Levin reports to Titans' Rookie Mini-Camp - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UTC's Corey Levin reports to Titans' Rookie Mini-Camp

Posted: Updated:
By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Former UTC All-American Corey Levin reported to the Tennessee Titans' rookie mini-camp Friday at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville. Levin officially signed his NFL contract hours before camp started. He will be wearing the same jersey number he wore as a Chattanooga Moc, no. 62. 

The Titans held two practices Friday. The first was a walk-through that proved to be challenging.

"I was expecting them to throw a lot at us on the first day and they did that" says Levin. "It wasn't too hard, or too tough. It's about what I expected it to be. They know we can handle it or else they wouldn't throw it at us and things like that. So that's what we're here to do and we're doing it."

The Titans had a total of 53 players on the first day of the mini-camp. Levin is one of nine players that were drafted. The rest of the team doesn't report to camp until June 13th. 

The 6'-5", 305 lbs offensive lineman was drafted in sixth round by the Titans, the 217th overall pick in the NFL draft.

