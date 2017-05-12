Highway 27 repair project causing damage to cars - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 ON YOUR SIDE

Highway 27 repair project causing damage to cars

Posted: Updated:
By Lori Mitchell, Reporter
Connect
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A construction project may improve a local highway but many people say it’s messing up their cars. 

Repairs are currently being made to Highway 27 in Chattanooga. 

Several drivers have complained that loose gravel is causing damage to their cars.

Some people told Channel 3 their cars now have chipped paint and damaged windshields.

Wright Brothers Contracting is doing the work. 

A spokesperson with the company told Channel 3 workers are milling the old pavement and replacing the asphalt.

The project started about a week ago and should be finished by the end of next week.

Channel 3 contacted the Tennessee Department of Transportation. A spokesperson said the department has “lost count” of the number of people who have called to file claims with the agency.

If your car was damaged, you can contact the local TDOT construction office at (423) 510-1130.

TDOT says it’s taking the information and forwarding all claims to Wright Brothers Contracting.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.