Highway 27 repair project causing damage to cars

A construction project may improve a local highway but many people say it’s messing up their cars.

Repairs are currently being made to Highway 27 in Chattanooga.

Several drivers have complained that loose gravel is causing damage to their cars.

Some people told Channel 3 their cars now have chipped paint and damaged windshields.

Wright Brothers Contracting is doing the work.

A spokesperson with the company told Channel 3 workers are milling the old pavement and replacing the asphalt.

The project started about a week ago and should be finished by the end of next week.

Channel 3 contacted the Tennessee Department of Transportation. A spokesperson said the department has “lost count” of the number of people who have called to file claims with the agency.

If your car was damaged, you can contact the local TDOT construction office at (423) 510-1130.

TDOT says it’s taking the information and forwarding all claims to Wright Brothers Contracting.