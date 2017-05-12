UPDATE: Reward raised in deadly dog abandonment case

Photo of dog before he passed away provided by McKamey Animal Center.

UPDATE: McKamey has increased the reward being offered in a deadly dog abuse case.

The reward is now at $1,500.

The reward is being offered after a dog was found abandoned inside a plastic dog house at the entrance to D & G Auto Salvage, a closed business in the 1100 block of Hooker Road in Chattanooga, sometime between May 10th and May 11th.

The dog did not survive.

If you have any information, please call McKamey Animal Center at 423-305-6500 or the tip line at 423-305-6508 or e-mail McKamey Animal Center .

ORIGINAL STORY: A dog was found abandoned inside a plastic dog house at the entrance to D & G Auto Salvage, a closed business in the 1100 block of Hooker Road in Chattanooga, sometime between May 10th and May 11th.

The male pit bull mix, was extremely thin and barely conscious and unable to stand, according to McKamey Animal Center. The dog is described as white and brindle coloring with a unique red collar that was made of braided rope.

Chattanooga's McKamey Animal Center is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or persons involved with the neglect and abandonment of the dog.

The dog did not survive.

McKamey Executive Director Jamie McAloon said “We were initially offering a $500 reward but an anonymous donor on Facebook has doubled the reward to $1000. Animal cruelty is a criminal offense in Tennessee and we take these cases very seriously. Someone knows who owned this dog and we intend to locate them for questioning."

The Tennessee statute for animal abuse is:

§ 39-14-202. Cruelty to animals

(3) An offense under subdivision (f)(2) is a Class B misdemeanor.

(g)(1) Cruelty to animals is a Class A misdemeanor.

(2) A second or subsequent conviction for cruelty to animals is a Class E felony.

(3) Violation of any prohibition or restriction imposed by the sentencing court pursuant to subdivision (e) is a Class A misdemeanor.