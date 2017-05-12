Van Morrison to receive lifetime award at Americana Awards - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Van Morrison to receive lifetime award at Americana Awards

Posted: Updated:
Grammy winning Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison. AP photo Grammy winning Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison. AP photo

NASHVILLE (AP) - Grammy-winning Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison, who wrote songs like "Brown Eyed Girl" and "Wild Night," will receive a lifetime achievement award for songwriting at the Americana Honors and Awards show on Sept. 13.

The Americana Music Association announced on Friday that Morrison will also headline a concert the following night as a part of the Americana Festival.

Morrison rose to prominence in the '60s as the lead singer of the Northern Irish band Them, known for their song "Gloria." As a solo singer, he combined soul, R&B, Celtic folk and jazz with mysticism. He is a member of the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame.

Americana Music Association Executive Director Jed Hilly said Morrison "created a catalog of music that has served as a soundtrack for our lives."

An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Them was an Irish band instead of a Northern Irish band.

